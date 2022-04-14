Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. DXC Technology has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.