Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.