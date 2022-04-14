Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Hayward has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 28.6% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 41.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

