HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

