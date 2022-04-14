Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 215,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.