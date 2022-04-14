Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $106.00 Average PT from Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HXGBY stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

