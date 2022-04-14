Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.49 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

