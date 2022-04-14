Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Hibbett worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

