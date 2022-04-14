Hifi Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.77 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $85.69 million and approximately $28.77 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00104479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars.

