High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

High Tide stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $248.49 million and a P/E ratio of -18.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

