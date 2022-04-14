HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in March

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HomeServe stock remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Get HomeServe alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.29) to GBX 810 ($10.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.20.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.