HOPR Trading Up 9.4% This Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $663,563.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOPR has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.43 or 0.07526344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.60 or 1.00143973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041017 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars.

