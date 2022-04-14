Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

