HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.43. HOYA has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
