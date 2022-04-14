HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. HP reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 501,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. 10,026,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,535,346. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

