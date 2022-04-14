H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 596.3% in March

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, an increase of 596.3% from the March 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 349.2 days.

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

