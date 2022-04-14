Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,037,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Shares of HII opened at $212.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average is $194.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

