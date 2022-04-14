Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

HII opened at $212.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.77.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

