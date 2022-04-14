Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.32

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 10541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 188,511 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,439,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.