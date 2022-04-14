ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,797,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,444. The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

