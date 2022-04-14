ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $260.93. The company had a trading volume of 937,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average of $275.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

