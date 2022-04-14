ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 56.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 350,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,910. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

