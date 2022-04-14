ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.89. 1,394,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,173. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.36 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

