ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.06 and a 200-day moving average of $410.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

