ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

