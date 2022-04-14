Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $903,448.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00206732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00193311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00040542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,010,978 coins and its circulating supply is 60,213,520 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

