IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. IDEX posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.10. The stock had a trading volume of 297,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,092. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.80.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

