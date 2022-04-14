IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.68

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.68 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.81). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 70,951 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.02) price objective on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £280.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

In related news, insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £1,750,700 ($2,281,339.59).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

