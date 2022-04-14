Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a growth of 461.0% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ILIKF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 88,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
