Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a growth of 461.0% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ILIKF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 88,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Ilika alerts:

About Ilika (Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.