Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $152,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.65 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

