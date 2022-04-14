Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.65 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

