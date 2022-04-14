Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.55. 19,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,597. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

