Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $345.36 million and $18.65 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $530.62 or 0.01334566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.88 or 0.07507289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.78 or 1.00208819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040873 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

