Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.21.

IMO stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.35. 289,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$30.64 and a 1-year high of C$65.50.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

