Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.21.
IMO stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.35. 289,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$30.64 and a 1-year high of C$65.50.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
