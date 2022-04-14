InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INM. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

