InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.InMode also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in InMode by 677.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

