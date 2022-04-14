Insider Buying: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,885,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BDTX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 221,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 160,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

