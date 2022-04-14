Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,085 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $7.09 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

