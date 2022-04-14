Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Purchases $16,200.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rosalind Advisors, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $6,490.00.

Shares of DCTH opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DCTH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

