Insider Buying: TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating) Director Toby Robert Pierce purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,210.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13. TAG Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About TAG Oil

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

