Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,263,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.12 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.