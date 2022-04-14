Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells 30,578 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
