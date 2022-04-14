Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells 30,578 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

