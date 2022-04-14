Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.61. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$43.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

