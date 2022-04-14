Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.
Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.61. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$43.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.
Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.