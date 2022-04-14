Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells 12,392 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $635,213.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,419,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

