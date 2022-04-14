Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

FTI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,422. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 394.50 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

