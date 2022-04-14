Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $21,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.