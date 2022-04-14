Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

