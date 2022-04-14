Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $130.35. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

