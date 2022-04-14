Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NYSE:ICE opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

