Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Cap of $3.83 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.12 or 0.00041406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $127.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.65 or 0.99975830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,920,363 coins and its circulating supply is 223,884,533 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

